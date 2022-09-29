Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $121,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,523 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 640,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,461,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

