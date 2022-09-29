Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.