Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 3.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 176,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

McKesson stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.05. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

