Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $850,000 Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ovintiv by 539,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 231,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,116. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

