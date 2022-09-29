Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 6.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,854. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

