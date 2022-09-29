Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 20,805 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 301,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,497. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.