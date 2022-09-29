Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 32,170 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 149,417 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 343,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,908. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

