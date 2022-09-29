Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.92. 9,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,467. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.88 and a 200-day moving average of $465.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

