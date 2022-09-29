Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,925,000 after acquiring an additional 442,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $6.82 on Thursday, hitting $211.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,401. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

