Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.22

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.22 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 77.84 ($0.94). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 78.90 ($0.95), with a volume of 10,904 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.74. The firm has a market cap of £98.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,206.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

Trifast Increases Dividend

Trifast Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

(Get Rating)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.