Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,249,052. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

