Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.80. 130,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,136. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.