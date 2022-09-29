Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 91,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,575. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

