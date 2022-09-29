Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in 3M by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a one year low of $111.42 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

