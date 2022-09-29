Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 87,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,910. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

