Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 80,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

