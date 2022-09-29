Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $24.99 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

