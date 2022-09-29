Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $781,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

AOR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

