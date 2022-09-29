Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $17.68 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 739,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,678,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 245,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 719,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 258,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 166,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 13,274,797 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

