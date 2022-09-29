Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 5,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,523. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

