Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.
Triumph Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBK traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 5,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,523. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
