TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
TRU Precious Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
