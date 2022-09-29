Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.2 %

HON stock opened at $173.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

