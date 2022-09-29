Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 4,854 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

NYSE ICE opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

