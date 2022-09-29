Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

