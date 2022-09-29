Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.