Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,173 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

