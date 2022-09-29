TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 384,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

TRX Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,059. The company has a market cap of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.