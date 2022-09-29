Tufton Capital Management Acquires 83 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $234.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,017. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

