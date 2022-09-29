Tufton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.30. 53,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

