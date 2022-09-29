Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.9 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

