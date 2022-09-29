Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

TRKNY remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Thursday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

