U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

