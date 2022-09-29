U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.