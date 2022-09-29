UBS Group Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $16.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

LYFT opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

