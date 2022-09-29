UCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UCOIN)

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, UCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010948 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
UCoin Coin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling UCoin
