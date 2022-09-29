Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Udemy Trading Down 3.0 %

UDMY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 305,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,639. Udemy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

