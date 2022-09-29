UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 345624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

