Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNBLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($69.39) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($83.67) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $81.28.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.