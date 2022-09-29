Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Unico American Trading Up 4.2 %
UNAM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 5,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Unico American has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.06.
About Unico American
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unico American (UNAM)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.