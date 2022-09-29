Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Unico American Trading Up 4.2 %

UNAM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 5,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Unico American has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Get Unico American alerts:

About Unico American

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.