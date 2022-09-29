Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:ULGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $44.24 on Monday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $924,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

