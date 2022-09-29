Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $44.24 on Monday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $924,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

