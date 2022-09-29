United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.10.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines
In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Airlines Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of UAL stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Read More
