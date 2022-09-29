United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 52,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

