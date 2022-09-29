United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

UNFI opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 224,791 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

