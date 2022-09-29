United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 61.1% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $164.24. 67,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $189.41.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.