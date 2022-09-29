United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Increased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

United States Steel Price Performance

X traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 219,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.