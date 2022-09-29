United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

United Time Technology Stock Performance

Shares of United Time Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 1,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,139. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, and cell phone parts, molds, and shells; and distributes face masks.

