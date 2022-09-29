Ur-Energy’s (URE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at C$1.64 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.68.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$154,222.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,285 shares in the company, valued at C$405,370.44.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.