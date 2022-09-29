V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $83,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 330,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

