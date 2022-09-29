V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. V.F. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.79.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

