Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $42,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $53,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

VHNAW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,621. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

